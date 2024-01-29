Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.13. 217,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.