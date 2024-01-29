UBS Group Boosts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $11.50

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $10.50 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get NU alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Stock Performance

NU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,965,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,269,480. NU has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.