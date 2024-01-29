Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires 520 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 64.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLS. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 480,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.