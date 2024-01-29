T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $186.00 at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $28,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

