Winslow Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 123,851 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $20.99. 2,683,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,297,863. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

