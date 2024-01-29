Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the period.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KALU shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,052. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.36. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $94.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.25%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.