L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $229.00 Price Target at UBS Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $222.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

LHX stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.30. 428,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

