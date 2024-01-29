TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,084.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,392. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,089.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,001.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $919.69.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

