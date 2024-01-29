Equitable Trust Co. Buys 48,502 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1,409.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,502 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.80. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

