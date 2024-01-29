Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $230.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

