Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 32,970 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $70,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $115.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.85.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

