South Dakota Investment Council Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.