Carr Financial Group Corp Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.