Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,753,000 after acquiring an additional 101,091 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $45.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

