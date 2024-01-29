Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,018,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

