Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.15 Billion Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,018,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,162 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,154,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $267.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day moving average of $246.93. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

