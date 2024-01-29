Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Bank of America lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

