Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.7% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 63.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $639.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $606.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.43.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

