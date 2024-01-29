TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $201.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

