iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Decreased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 84,567 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
