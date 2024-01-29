Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

