Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 117,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at $223,395,556.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMT opened at $164.16 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $441.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

