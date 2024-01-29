Short Interest in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Decreases By 14.0%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,855 shares of company stock worth $9,631,198. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Institutional Trading of NMI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NMI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.02. 77,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.