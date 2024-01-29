Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 373,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,835. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

