Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.78. The stock had a trading volume of 312,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,951. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 194.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

