Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse comprises about 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Texas Roadhouse worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,177,000 after buying an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

