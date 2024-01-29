Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.33. 844,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,683. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.