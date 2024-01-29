Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 558,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,907,000. Pure Storage comprises 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 379,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 214.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

