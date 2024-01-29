Bittensor (TAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.16 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Bittensor has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $9.16 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $352.12 or 0.00830331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,137,091 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,134,769. The last known price of Bittensor is 346.59544729 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $9,759,880.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

