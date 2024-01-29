Coinmetro Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $851.53 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coinmetro Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017106 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,307.23 or 0.99763657 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011255 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00195524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

XCM is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,669,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,669,996.26 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65080486 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $436.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinmetro Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinmetro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinmetro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinmetro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.