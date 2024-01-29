Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $273.43 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $273.43 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00083655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,431,154,330 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

