aelf (ELF) One Day Volume Reaches $5.98 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, aelf has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $413.36 million and $5.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001504 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,767,545 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.