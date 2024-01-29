CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04951612 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,353,358.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

