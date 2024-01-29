Netrum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80.00 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $53.28 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $24.90 or 0.00059508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.89992777 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $80.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

