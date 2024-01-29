2Xideas AG Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 222,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CRL traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.55. 45,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,663. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

