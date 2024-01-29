Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,585 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA comprises 2.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Beazer Homes USA worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. 26,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,325. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

