Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.9 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.11. 140,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,640. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.