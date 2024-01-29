Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,204 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

