Savant Capital LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.7% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $502.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $531.77 and a 200 day moving average of $516.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

