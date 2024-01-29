Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,507 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 178,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

