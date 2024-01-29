Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BLMN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

BLMN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 244,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.