First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 2.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,381,000 after purchasing an additional 916,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,290. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

About Johnson Controls International



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

