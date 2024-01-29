First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDQ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. 115,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,084. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.