Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $22.71 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,044 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up about 5.3% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.86. 443,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

