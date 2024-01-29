Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 537 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,598 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in First Solar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 231,203 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,576 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 471,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,193. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.17.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

