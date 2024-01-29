Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.54. 904,789 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

