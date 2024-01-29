Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.43. The stock had a trading volume of 549,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

