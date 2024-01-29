Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $122.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.15.

CAH traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.28. The stock had a trading volume of 381,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,751. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 174.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

