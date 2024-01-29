BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wedbush

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 191,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,224. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BankUnited by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after buying an additional 177,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BankUnited by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after buying an additional 171,171 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in BankUnited by 7.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

