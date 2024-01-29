Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 15,312 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 1.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,088 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 113,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSCT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,808. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.